Sharon Baptist Church celebrates 50 years

IRONTON - The Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton will celebrate its golden anniversary at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Worship will feature all five former pastors and associate pastors of the church in a great time of celebration.

Dinner will follow at noon, and everyone is invited to be a part of this great day in the Lord.

Sharon Baptist Church is located at 2010 S. 5th St., Ironton.

Faith Baptist invites community to services

CHESAPEAKE - Faith Baptist Chapel, 43 Township Road 1010, Chesapeake, Ohio, invites the community to services.

Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m.; Sunday school is 6:30 p.m. There is also Bible study and children's classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The church is located at the top of Bradrick Hill on Ohio 243.

