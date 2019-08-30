Ohio Perkins Ridge has homecoming Sunday
GREASY RIDGE, Ohio — Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming services this Sunday, Sept. 1, with Bro. Billy Markins bringing the message and the "Guyan Valley Trio" singing.
Services begin around 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Chesapeake St. Ann's offering RCIA classes
CHESAPEAKE — St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, is offering RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) classes, starting Thursday, Sept. 12. Classes will meet every other Thursday in the Parish Hall located behind the church. The class meets at 7 p.m., for approximately two hours, including a break for refreshments.
St. Ann's invites all who are interested in learning about the Catholic faith. The classes are interesting and informative, teaching scripture, prayer and the many facets of the Catholic faith. "We seek always to do things because Jesus asked us." The classes are conducted primarily by the Rev. Charles Moran plus several guest speakers.
Call the Rev. Moran at 740-867-4434 or Sue Pfaffenberger at 740-867-4184 with any questions or for further information.