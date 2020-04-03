ATHENS, Ohio — WOUB Public Media will be a part of a statewide PBS #LearnAtHome Initiative to help teachers, parents and students in southeast Ohio navigate this unprecedented time of remote educational instruction.
“PBS has always been a quality resource that parents and educators rely on to assist students in learning and growing as a valuable supplement to in-school learning,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “With teachers and parents educating their students remotely due to school closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resources from PBS for students of all ages are more important than ever.”
WOUB and other PBS stations across the state of Ohio are changing their daily television lineups to help meet the educational needs of all students. WOUB began its new programming on Monday, March 30, to serve a variety of students with programming on different WOUB secondary digital channels to meet various education needs:
High school student content will be on WOUB’s WORLD Channel (20.3/4
- 4.3) from noon to 5 p.m.
- Older elementary and middle school content will be on WOUB’s Classic Channel (20.2/44.2) from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Educational content for our youngest learners will remain on WOUB HD (20.
1/4
- 4.1). WOUB will carry Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily news conference on this channel as well.
A quick week at a glance of the new content for students is available at www.woub.org. WOUB’s full television schedules can be accessed at https://woub.org/woubtvschedules/.
WOUB’s Learning Lab is also curating additional resources for teachers and parents that align with the new programming line-ups.
That material will be available by clicking on “The Learning Lab” located at the top of woub.org.
“We want our educators to know that we are here to support them during this challenging time,” said WOUB Educational Services Manager Deborah Brewer.
“We are working to make sure critical learning tools and assignments are available to teachers that align with the PBS programming and are age-group appropriate.”
Teachers and parents can email the Learning Lab at woublearninglab@woub.org with questions.
“In this unprecedented time, Ohio’s educators, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep learning going for students in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. I am humbled and grateful that all eight of Ohio’s public broadcasting stations have stepped up as major partners committed to delivering high-quality, grade-appropriate learning to students, complementing the amazing effort being made by Ohio’s schools and districts,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “This ‘At Home Learning Initiative’ crosses the digital divide and provides yet another tool in the toolbox, ensuring learning doesn’t stop just because school buildings are closed.”
WOUB will continue to air its PBS Kids content 24/7 on its PBS Kids digital channel (20.6/44.6) for early learners.
WOUB’s six digital channels can be found on many cable providers and are also free over the air using inexpensive antennas. If you have questions about how to find the channels you need, contact WOUB at woub@woub.org.
About WOUB Public Media Learning Lab
Using the trusted and valued educational resources of WOUB Public Media and PBS, the WOUB Learning Lab empowers teachers, students, parents and caregivers to use 21st century learning tools and media proven to impact student success.
Through professional development, classroom integration of educational technology, promotion of WOUB children’s programming and PBS Learning Media and supporting parents and families in the education of their children, the WOUB Learning Lab is a go-to resource for high-quality educational advancement support.