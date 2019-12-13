IRONTON — Ironton will be the jolliest place to be on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a day loaded with festive fun.
Start the day with Breakfast with Santa for $6 each at the RO-NA from 9 a.m. till noon. All kids will receive a surprise.
For a more solemn observation, head to Veterans Hill at Woodland Cemetery to participate in Wreaths Across America. Attendees are asked to arrive at 11:30 a.m.; the ceremony will begin precisely at noon. The local ceremony will coincide with the national ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
“Representatives from all the veterans’ organizations in Lawrence County will be there to show their support to these veterans who served and to those Lawrence County residence who have given so much to help make this possible,” said Ironton aLive Executive Director Sam Heighton.
The local Wreaths Across America event was organized by Linda Dalton and Juanita Southers, Heighton said.
If you still have some items to cross off your shopping list, or gifts that need wrapped, Christmas on Vernon can help with these tasks while also offering several other festive, fun activities.
Planned for 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Christmas on Vernon will include vendors, hot chocolate and coffee stations, food, carolers, activities for kids, a giving tree, gift-wrapping stations, story time with elves, a live nativity and more.
“This will be a great Christmas Market for all to enjoy, and enjoy the magical time of Christmas with your community,” Heighton said.
Christmas on Vernon has been organized by Patrica Coleman of Cardinal Wishes, Valery Freeman of Treasures from the Valley and supported by Ironton aLive. The events will be located between 3rd and 4th streets on Vernon Street.
Cap your day with Christmas choirs and giveaways at 7 p.m. at the Ro-Na Theater.
Christmas choirs will be presented by Be Hope Church and Ironton aLive. Be Hope Church will lead Christmas carols, give away free early Christmas gifts to select participants, and share an encouraging Christmas message.
Ironton aLive will showcase two local choirs and give away Ironton Bucks to the winners of this year’s Small Business Saturday scavenger hunt and Passport Contest.
