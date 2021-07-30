The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Authorities arrested Christopher Larew, 37, of Taylor, West Virginia, on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and receiving stolen property following a chase that started in Huntington, proceeded on U.S. 52 and Ohio 141 and into Scioto County. Larew was transported to the Lawrence County Jail last week after he drove a stolen vehicle into a sheriff’s cruiser.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Toby L. Pack Jr., 29, of County Road 18, South Point, on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of Now Service Pros in Chesapeake reported earlier this month that someone stole a trailer valued at $5,000 from his property.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a South Point area woman and her husband on misdemeanor domestic violence charges and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 42-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
