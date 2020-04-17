IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has selected the yard of Mike and Dana Pearson, 1529 S. 6th St., as the April Yard of the Month. This award is given monthly during the spring and summer to show IIB’s appreciation for citizens’ efforts to make Ironton a more beautiful community.
“Mike’s yard is not just a pretty yard,” wrote Ironton in Bloom. “Last fall he planted dozens of daffodil and tulip bulbs to surround the focal point of his yard, an illuminated American flag honoring other veterans. Mike is a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and he maintains a green light in his yard as a symbol of welcome for returning veterans.”
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition please message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen, 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.
— The Lawrence Herald