IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom has selected the yard of Joann Gollihue, 403 Maple St., as Yard of the Month for May. This award is given monthly during the spring and summer to show IIB’s appreciation for citizens’ efforts to make Ironton a more beautiful community.
Gollihue’s lovely yard is a Mother’s Day gift from her daughter, Jackie Jenkins. This beautiful, colorful mix of annuals and perennials will be cared for by Jackie so her mother can enjoy the gift throughout the summer. In addition to her yard and her mother’s, Jenkins has numerous requests from friends and neighbors to help beautify their yards.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen, 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.
— Courtesy of Terri Belcher