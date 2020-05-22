Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


20200522-law-yardofmonth

Courtesy of Terri Belcher/Ironton in Bloom

Ironton In Bloom has selected the yard of Joann Gollihue, 403 Maple St., as Yard of the Month for May.

 Courtesy of Terri Belcher/Ironton in Bloom

IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom has selected the yard of Joann Gollihue, 403 Maple St., as Yard of the Month for May. This award is given monthly during the spring and summer to show IIB’s appreciation for citizens’ efforts to make Ironton a more beautiful community.

Gollihue’s lovely yard is a Mother’s Day gift from her daughter, Jackie Jenkins. This beautiful, colorful mix of annuals and perennials will be cared for by Jackie so her mother can enjoy the gift throughout the summer. In addition to her yard and her mother’s, Jenkins has numerous requests from friends and neighbors to help beautify their yards.

When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen, 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.

— Courtesy of Terri Belcher

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.