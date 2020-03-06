The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Reva M. Good, 59, of County Road 65, Proctorville, on charges of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability and transported her to jail last week. A person in the residence took alcoholic beverages away from her and then she got a weapon, firing two shots at him.
DRUG POSSESSION: A sheriff’s deputy responding to a burglary call arrested Shawn D. Siders, 34, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, on charges of attempted burglary and felony drug possession and transported him to jail last week.
BURGLARY: A 66-year-old Willow Wood area woman reported last month that someone stole an ATV, a side by side and numerous tools. The items were valued at $14,820.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: A criminal affidavit last week charges Shayla R. Perkins, 28, of Ohio 243, Ironton, with illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton.
THEFT: A 71-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse that contained $2,900 in cash and other items.
THEFT: A baritone band instrument belonging to Chesapeake High School was reported missing last month from the home of student who was placed in foster care. It was valued at $1,600.