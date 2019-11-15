Interested young people (ages 10 to 17) are invited to Briggs Lawrence County Public Library’s Anime and Manga Club meetings at the Chesapeake library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Ironton Library club at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The clubs are member-directed: Members help choose manga and anime related activities, including reading and talking about manga books, watching and discussing anime films, games and crafts based on manga and anime. For information, call the Chesapeake library at 740-867-3390 or the Ironton library at 740-532-1124.
Briggs Library is continuing to partner with Collins Career Technical Center’s Health Professions Affinity Community Club (HPAC) on a project to collect and make hygiene and self-care items accessible to students through special lockers at the school. The club welcomes donations from a provided list that is available at all Briggs Library locations.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library.
- Today at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.: Adults make Oversize Popsicle Stick Snowflakes at the South Point library.
- Monday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.: Teens play “Minute-to-Win-It” at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Chesapeake library.
- Monday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.: Free Art Class for Kids at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for ages 10-17 at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.: Adult Painting Class at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.: Book Club talks about “Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.: Teens play “Minute-to-Win-It” at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.: Free Art Class for Kids at the Symmes Valley Library.
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point Library.
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the South Point library.
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.: Book Club talks about “The Stolen Marriage” by Diane Chamberlain at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for ages 10-17 at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.