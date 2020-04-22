HUNTINGTON — Gasoline prices are dropping in Huntington and across West Virginia as demand hits a near 30-year low, according to AAA.
At Sheetz at 6th Avenue and 8th Street in downtown Huntington, the price was right at the city average of $1.629 per gallon for regular unleaded.
However, gasoline prices at the Lulu Mart on Madison Avenue were much lower at $1.399 per gallon for regular.
“I have kept my margin on gasoline at the very minimum and have had this much lower price for over a month,” said LuLu Mart owner Sam Jarwin.
Currently, prices in Huntington are ranging from $1.399 to $1.899, according to Jarwin, and AAA’s latest gasoline report listed Huntington’s average at $1.629.
“There is a simple explanation as to why we keep our gasoline prices consistently low at this time,” Jarwin said. “Many of my customers are those in the food services industries that lost their jobs due to this coronavirus. This is not the time to be making average margins on gasoline. I can’t in good conscience do that. This is a time my wife and I want to help those that keep us in business.”
While there are others with low prices, Jarwin says some are only coming down pennies a day.
“I saw a place just a few blocks away that is now down to $1.65, but they still have a ways to go to match our price,” he said.
West Virginia’s average price as of Tuesday was $1.777 per gallon, according to AAA. A statewide look at some West Virginia towns showed Beckley at $1.669; Bridgeport at $1.931 a gallon; Charleston at $1.747; Clarksburg at $1.921; Martinsburg at $1.957; Morgantown at $1.861; Parkersburg at $1.66; Weirton at $1.558; and Wheeling at $1.581.
A look by county shows Cabell at $1.615; Wayne at $1.65; Putnam at $1.638; Lincoln at $1.905; Kanawha at $1.759; Boone at $1.583; Logan at $1.73; Mingo at $1.845; and Wyoming at $1.82.
Prices may continue to drop in the week ahead, as regional refinery rates drop and the price of crude oil plummets, according to AAA’s report.
One in four U.S. gas stations are selling gas for $1.49 or less, according to AAA.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, countywide and citywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.