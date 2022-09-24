HUNTINGTON — A new event brought Germany to Huntington on Saturday, showcasing the country’s festivities, music, food and, of course, the beer.
Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, in late September and early October that includes drinking beer and eating food. Huntington's version was dubbed the Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest.
"I feel empowered," Laura Fulks, 50, of Huntington, said after winning the stein-hoisting contest. "I think I was the oldest one (competing)."
Her husband, Bert Fulks, 51, of Huntington, followed in the male portion of the competition — which involved participants holding a full mug of water — but finished in second. However, their friend, Steve Fetty, 52, of Huntington, did win.
Fulks proudly displayed her prize — a German stein from the Samuel Adams 2020 collection.
The stein will be placed next to the couple's other steins that were heirlooms from Bert Fulks' German family.
While Laura Fulks felt empowered with her sore shoulder, another contest winner felt empowered by salty snacks.
Randall Corbitt, 30, of Moundsville, West Virginia, drove more than three hours for the festival and will go home knowing he is a winner of the oversized pretzel-eating contest.
The Oktoberfest was the first one hosted by 9th Street Live — a weekly summer concert series held along 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues — but some of the beer-loving participants have attended similar events elsewhere across the U.S.
Fully decked out in an Oktoberfest hat and shirt, Lori Whitaker, 55, of Huntington, went downtown Saturday to participate in the festival.
Whitaker has lived in Germany several times over the years and has attended the festival in that country.
"I think it's great because, you know, Ninth Street is a perfect place to come. I would come to the Ninth Street Lives and stuff on Friday nights. It's the heart of downtown," Whitaker said.
Saturday's event had live music from Full House Polka Players and rock-and-roll band Robot Charlie.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.