ASHLAND — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital will host the OLBH Cardiac and Pulmonary Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The free event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the Human Motion Vitality Center on the hospital campus.
The event will include health screenings, informational booths and educational sessions featuring question-and-answer sessions with OLBH physicians. Free health screenings will include checks of cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and the availability of EKGs to test the heart's electrical activity to detect any issues. Informational booths will feature the topics of COPD, pneumonia and heart disease.
OLBH physicians will be present throughout the fair, with the specialists providing educational sessions that include the opportunity for attendees to ask questions. The session schedule is:
>> Cardiologist Dr. Michele Friday, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
>> Cardiologist Dr. Charles Rhodes, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
>> Pulmonologist Dr. Michael Ehrie, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Following the physician presentations, a healthy cooking demonstration will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m.