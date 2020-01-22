RUSSELL, Ky. — Normally, job fairs are filled with hope by those attending in search of a new career and employers looking to hire qualified candidates. But at Wednesday’s job fair in Russell, Kentucky, the scene involved tears and sad faces.
On Tuesday, Bon Secours Health System announced that it will be exiting acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-State communities by the end of September, resulting in the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), system-owned care sites and its physician network Bellefonte Physician Services. The 214-bed hospital is located in Russell, but its address is listed as Ashland. It was founded in 1953.
Following the news of the planned closure, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, members of Mountain Health Network, announced plans to host a job fair for health care professionals Wednesday at Bridges Christian Church in Russell.
Emily Moreland, a registered nurse who lives in Ashland, was one of about 1,000 people affected by the closure announcement and was at the job fair to find out what job opportunities are available.
“I guess my goal today is to try to get ahead of it,” she said.
Moreland said OLBH is the only place she has ever worked as a nurse.
“I was shocked to get the news and I don’t want to leave, but I have to have a job,” she said. “In June it will be my ninth year at the hospital. I took less money to work at OLBH because the nurses that worked here had been there for 10, 20, 30 years or more and that spoke volumes to me. The loyalty that the people that worked here had for the facility and the community, as well as the loyalty the patients had to the hospital, was amazing. It’s just a very sad situation and will be a big change for our community.”
Moreland said she is also in school and has two children.
“It’s going to be hard, not just for me, but the entire community,” she said.
Corey Heaberlin, a respiratory therapist at OLBH, said he was at the job fair to try to figure out options for his future.
“I never dreamed that this day would come,” he said. “I have a family to provide for, so I need to get a head start on this.”
Heaberlin applauded Mountain Health Network for reaching out to the OLBH community.
“It gives us some reassurance that there are jobs available out there,” he said.
Hospital officials said there are immediate positions for health care professionals of all types available at both hospitals.
“We want to take some of the burden from the Bellefonte people and also in the process ease our burden,” said Angie Hanley, the clinical manager for the St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room in Ironton, Ohio. “There are nursing and hospital staffing shortages everywhere, and we are hoping to help them.”
Hanley said at the job fair they helped folks fill out applications and talked to them about the hiring process.
“I think it helps them to hear from somebody that has been there working in the same positions they have now,” she said.
Alrena Labus, the employment recruiting coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center, said Mountain Health Network is constantly looking for qualified employees.
“The response to this job fair has been great,” she said. “We have seen hundreds of people so far and expect to see hundreds more before the job fair is over.”
Labus said both hospitals want to help OLBH employees and the Ashland area community, and felt a job fair was a good way to accomplish that.
“We want to ease these employees’ minds the best way we can by letting them know there are several open positions available at both hospitals,” she said.