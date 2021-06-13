HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of people attended an annual tradition that inspires and celebrates the past, present and future of Old Central City on Huntington’s West End on Saturday.
“I had this weekend free and thought I would bring my dad down here to enjoy some history, food and live entertainment,” said Larresa Cox, who lives in the Spring Valley area of Huntington. “Plus, I want to visit The Wild Ramp so I can learn to create fresh meals at home.”
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association, said the festival celebrates the history of Central City as a booming manufacturing town, but also takes a look at things going on currently and things to come.
“After not being able to do this last year due to the pandemic, Old Central City Days returned today with live music, antique and vintage shopping and special activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event,” Kemp said Saturday. “We are just so happy to be back and celebrate this historic district and its businesses, but also the people of Old Central City.”
West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, a Huntington native, gave opening remarks and reflected on the life of Loretta Baker, a longtime shop owner who passed away three years ago.
“She was a hard worker and had her store here for 35 years,” Jenkins said. “There was never a moment that her store here on 14th Street West was open that she wasn’t behind the counter. She and her loving husband, John Baker, would also share a memory and talk about the future of the community. When people come to 14th Street West hoping to find a treasure, all they had to do was look behind the counter. Loretta Baker was one of the real treasures of 14th Street West.”
Old Central City is also considered by many as the “Antique Capital of West Virginia.” The shops of Historic Central City offer a range of antique furniture, glassware, vintage clothing, lamps, collectibles, records, paintings and art prints, vintage garden decor and more.
Its historic homes, original buildings and legacy businesses like Heiner’s Bakery are an enduring connection to the pride of the people who settled in the Tri-State, Jenkins explained.
“Central City has a history that is so long and so rich,” Jenkins said. “We tend to often recognize the names of the businesses, but as we all know, it’s about the people behind the businesses.”
Kemp recognized June Sexton, who was the longtime treasurer of the Old Central City Association and passed away recently.
“She always took really good care of our flowers, and we miss her a lot,” Kemp said. “We are just really thankful for all her contributions to the association and the community.”
Kemp also honored the many volunteers and dedicated shopkeepers who have contributed to the Old Central City Association and the business district over the past 30 years.
“We also want to take the opportunity to recognize the new businesses and future potential of the area to contribute again to the growth of Huntington,” she said. “Working with the city of Huntington is a key to our future.”
Huntington City Manager Hank Dial said there is a lot of excitement surrounding Central City.
“I don’t know what’s more exciting about Central City … how far it has come or how far it is going to go,” Dial said. “I was a West End boy. Earlier in my career I worked with the Central City Association 30 years ago and was lucky enough to be mentored by Mr. Charles Holley, who kind of taught me what you are supposed to do.”
Dial said the city is 100% committed to the future of Central City.
“Project Main Street is exciting, and you can see how hard work of the volunteers, shop owners and all the West Enders around here is going to make its future even better,” he said.
Kemp said just in the past few years five new businesses have opened along 14th Street West and a new art gallery is set to open in a month or two.
“The new businesses include Bodimer’s Market, Naturally Nails, West End Tattoo Club, Pam’s Furniture and Cicada Books,” she said.
Dawn Hilbert, owner of Cicada Books, said they had coffee and a pop-up houseplants sale during Saturday’s event.
“We also had story time for kids and a drop-in free craft table at the Gazebo,” she said.
Hilbert said Cicada Books was open part time during the pandemic.
“Now we are fully reopened and so excited to have everyone coming to Central City to see all of the great things it has to offer,” she said.
The free festival also had a photo parlor where people could take a “selfie” picture with vintage hats and accessories in a staged parlor scene inside Hattie & Nan’s Antiques & Books.
“I have been here for 25 years, and this place is taking off like a rocket,” said Hattie & Nan’s owner Joanna Sexton. “We are not only an antique district, but also have our focus on arts and history.”
People flocked to the Old Central City Museum to get a guided tour from local historian Earl Bush, and Patti Blenko signed Blenko Glass at the Village Antique Mall.
Live music with sound provided by Sounds Good LLC and featuring local bands at the Central City Gazebo included Maggie Moore and Rick Fox; The Fabulous Twang Masters; Billy D. and Gretchen Lee Band; and Huntington Blues Society.
Festival food specials featured baked goods from local makers, lunch specials at Central City Cafe, the Southside Sliders food truck, and sandwiches and homemade desserts at Bodimer’s Country Store.
The more than 20 pop-up shops from local artisans featured handmade goods, including paintings, ceramics, macrame, jewelry, embroidery, printmaking and wood crafts. Special activities included live leatherworking, screen printing and embroidery demonstrations.
“We want to give special thanks to our sponsors, which include the membership of the Central City Association, Hattie & Nan’s, Thistle Patch, RenewAll Inc. Village Antique Mall, Central City Cafe, Heritage Farm, The Wild Ramp, Chandler’s Plywood Products, Cicada Books and Coffee, the local and partial funding provided by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History,” Kemp said.
For more information about Old Central City and upcoming events, visit the Facebook page @Central City Antiques District or on Instagram @14thstreetwest.