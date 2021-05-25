HUNTINGTON — As the region slowly reopens again, Old Central City Days returns with live music, antique and vintage shopping and special activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event.
“Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free admission festival that will have activities for all ages,” said Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association.
The festival celebrates the history of Central City, once a booming manufacturing town.
“The historic homes, original buildings and legacy businesses like Heiner’s Bakery are an enduring connection to the pride of the people who settled here in the Tri-State,” Kemp explained.
“The shops of Historic Central City offer a wide range of antique furniture, glassware, vintage clothing, lamps, collectibles, records, paintings and art prints, vintage garden decor and more.”
The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic, Kemp said, but she is excited that it’s coming back and with live music.
“One of the focuses of Old Central City Days is supporting local artists,” she said. “This brings back the element of live music to the district, which has been missing for over a year.”
Denise Poole, the curator and consultant at the Central City Museum located at the Village Antique Mall, says she is glad to see the tradition come back.
“I remember coming here many times as an attendee and being so excited about all interesting artifacts, items and events that took place that day,” Poole said.
Poole also works at the Antique Mall and is a dealer.
“What I am seeing now is what I believe to be a renaissance for this area,” she said. “A renewed recognition for Central City, which was its own little city before it was annexed into Huntington. Despite losing some places, like the Abbott Theater, there is a lot that remains. There is a new energy here, and I think it’s an opportunity for people in the entire region to see Old Central City at its best.”
The event will begin with a dedication ceremony to acknowledge that so many people in the community have influenced the development of the district, Kemp said.
“This includes community leaders that collected and recorded the history of Central City, the business owners that established the Antiques District and the many vendors and businesses that helped it flourish,” she said.
The dedication ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. hosted by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins. It’s sponsored by the current membership of the Old Central City Association.
“I’m thrilled to see Old Central City Days return this year as it celebrates its 30th anniversary,” Williams said. “This festival gives the community an opportunity to not only celebrate, but also to reflect on the historical importance that this commercial district has had in Huntington, the improvements that are being made in the present and the massive potential and creative vision that has been mapped out for its future.”
Kemp says the new businesses and future potential of the area to contribute again to the growth of Huntington will also be recognized.
Terry Bryant, owner of Camelot Too at 720 14th St. West, has been in Old Central City for the past 22 years and was a former president of the Old Central City Association.
“I love this event,” Bryant said. “We see triple the amount of people we would on a normal day, and it just showcases everything we have to offer here.”
Special activities include a photo parlor where you can take your best selfie with vintage hats and accessories in a staged parlor scene inside the Hattie and Nan’s. There will be guest vendors and artisan booths at many shops to highlight handmade items, antique and vintage treasures.
Local historian Earl Bush will offer guided tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Central City Museum located at the Village Antique Mall.
Kemp says you can bring the kids down to story time at Cicada Books and a drop-in free craft table at the gazebo. Cicada Books will also host a pop-up house plant sale.
The live music with sound provided by Sounds Good LLC will feature local bands including Maggie Moore and Rick Fox; The Fabulous Twang Masters; Billy D and Gretchen Lee Band; and Huntington Blues Society.
As part of Old Central City Days, the day before there will be a 14th Street West Arts Fest from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11.
“Join us for live music from Emily Davis, Keyamo and Friends and Ner Brown,” Kemp said. “Browse more than 20 pop-up shops from local artisans featuring beautiful handmade goods including paintings, ceramics, macrame, jewelry, embroidery, printmaking, wood crafts and more. And of course, your favorite 14th Street West shops will be open for extended shopping hours.”
Special activities that night include live leatherworking, screen printing and embroidery demonstrations.
“Grab your lawn chair, your family, your friends and your pets and meet up at the gazebo to explore all that Central City has to offer,” Kemp said.
Anyone wanting to contribute to the fun can contact Kemp on Facebook @Central City Antiques District or on Instagram @14thstreetwest.