HUNTINGTON — A notable landmark in the West End will be updated for more public use.
The City of Huntington will open bids later this month for a general construction contract on improvements to the Old Central City gazebo. A legal advertisement said the project includes demolition, new pavement, lighting, electrical work and other work.
The project is a partnership between the city and RenewAll Inc., a nonprofit organization based in the neighborhood that supports economic development and better standards of living in the community.
Lauren Kemp, the executive director of RenewAll, said work on the project began in 2018 with community meetings that were part of the River to Rail initiative. The master plan developed out of those meetings called for making the gazebo space more usable daily.
Some of the key additions are lighting at the space, Kemp said, as well as a front-to-back connection of steps on the gazebo. New pavers and walkways will create spaces for outdoor rooms. More spaces will be added for public art and different kinds of planters to frame the area.
Chapman Technical Group was hired for the construction plan. Kemp said one of the last major updates to the structure was a roof replacement in 2020.
Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and part of the city’s Planning and Development department, said the gazebo was built about 30 years ago. The project is about $400,000, split between the city and RenewAll.
The gazebo is along 14th Street West in Central City. It’s near several businesses, such at The Wild Ramp, Cicada Books & Coffee and the antique store district. Asphalt art was recently placed on 5th Avenue West near the site. The future Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center will also be constructed next to the gazebo.
Burns said discussions on improvements to the gazebo began before discussions about the establishment of the senior wellness center. However, they are intertwined because of how people could use the spaces together.
“Oftentimes, Lauren had heard that they would like to have access, for example, if someone wants to have a wedding there or perhaps even a celebration of, like, an anniversary,” Burns said. “That led to questions like where would a public restroom be or a kitchen to prep food for an event. The center could have a secondary use in this way.”
The gazebo area will be a great public meeting space, Kemp said. With it, the extra resources bring more opportunities. A public square is important for community gatherings and cultural events.
“I think that being able to have a place that is for public use that’s owned by the city and available to the community is going to really just be a great place to gather,” she said.
Burns said the project will likely begin construction in the spring, but some steps may be mobilized in the winter. A utility line needs to be relocated.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
