MILTON — Hundreds came to enjoy the city of Milton's 143rd anniversary Old-Fashioned Day Celebration on Saturday at April Dawn Park on Smith Street.
One of those in attendance was Sharon Frye, a septuagenarian who has lived in Milton her entire life.
"Milton has had several events during my time growing up, as well as many in my adult life as well, but the Old-Fashioned Day Celebration is one of my favorites," said the 71-year-old Frye.
The event celebrates Milton's rich heritage and traditions, including antiques, crafts, an old-fashioned store, Lions Club apple butter, old photographs, Cooper's Mill, Daughters of the Confederacy, old Milton Volunteer Fire Department vehicles, Country Roads Equestrian, Woodmen of the World and more.
"I have seen so many people that I haven't seen in a while, and some I have seen very recently," Frye said. "It's like everyone came out for this wonderful celebration."
The event also featured games, food and entertainment including the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Shultz Creek and Southridge.
"The old bluegrass music is wonderful, the food is great and it's just a lot of fun for people of all ages," Frye said.
Joe Wright came with his 5-year-old daughter, Kimberly.
"She loves horses, so I wanted her to be able to take a carriage ride and see these beautiful animals," Wright said.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle also attended and dressed up as a sheriff from over 140 years ago.
"I was chief of police here in Milton for a while, so Milton has a special place in my heart," Zerkle said.
Zerkle took part in the fun by putting folks who volunteered into a makeshift jail where they donated bail money to go toward supporting the city's four-legged officers.
American Legion Post 139 opened the event with a gun salute. The city also provided beans and cornbread, lemonade, and cake and ice cream. Also available was roasted corn, caramel apples, popcorn balls and kettle corn.
Kids events included a cake walk, pony painting, sack races, stick horse races, cornhole, horse shoes and tug of war games.
Milton is a community on the Mud River in eastern Cabell County. It was incorporated in 1876 by David Harshbarger, a large land holder in the vicinity, and was named for Milton Reese, the community's first postmaster. The historic Blenko Glass Factory and the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival fairgrounds are located at and adjacent to Milton.
