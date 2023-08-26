Concord University associate professor Tom Saladyga examines the gnarled bark of a black gum tree that dates back to the 1670s during a walk through the Burnwood Old Growth Forest in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Concord University associate professor Dr. Thomas Saladyga, who led the research project that led to the Burnwood Old Growth Forest tract becoming a part of the Old Growth Forest Network, stands near a 350-year-old tree as he speaks to hikers.
FAYETTEVILLE — A 12-acre tract of old growth forest that includes trees that took root as far back as the 1670s has been identified at a site just across U.S. 19 from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center.
The Burnwood Trail Old Growth Forest was inducted into the Old Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying and protecting stands of native forest across the nation, during an Aug. 4 ceremony at the park’s Burnwood Day Use Area.
