FAYETTEVILLE — A 12-acre tract of old growth forest that includes trees that took root as far back as the 1670s has been identified at a site just across U.S. 19 from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

The Burnwood Trail Old Growth Forest was inducted into the Old Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying and protecting stands of native forest across the nation, during an Aug. 4 ceremony at the park’s Burnwood Day Use Area.

Rick Steelhammer

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

