Workers with West Virginia Paving Inc. pave a portion of 4th Avenue in front of the Cabell County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Workers with West Virginia Paving Inc. paved a section of the 700 block of 4th Avenue across from the Cabell County Courthouse on Tuesday.

The paving is just another step toward completion of the final phase of the Old Main Corridor project.

The project has been carried out in stages over several years and works to improve pedestrian access from Marshall University through downtown Huntington.

Upgrades to sidewalks and lighting as well as new trash receptacles and benches, among other enhancements, have been completed between 8th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard as part of the initiative, and work began in April on the north side of 4th Avenue in front of the courthouse.

