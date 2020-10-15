HUNTINGTON — One Huntington High School student’s determination to reach the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts of America will benefit Spring Hill Elementary School, which is on the pathway to having its own walking trail.
The project is headed by Huntington Scout Will Lavender as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project, which gives Scouts the opportunity to demonstrate leadership of others while undergoing a project that benefits his or her community as they work toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Though Lavender is quarantined due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, his leadership did not stop as Troop 21 spent Monday without him, putting in mulch and helping get the pathway finished on the east side of the school property.
Lavender has been working on the project for the past few weeks and has been doing the majority of it with his dad, Dave, he said. The idea for the project came from Matt Adkins, the physical education teacher at the elementary school.
The project is one of many the Scout troop has helped with at the school.
Adkins’ goal has been to find more ways for his students to get active. His theory was that by giving students more options, he might be able to accomplish that. He said after putting in a disc golf target last year, he noticed one student in particular who became more active in physical education overall because she took an interest in the sport.
With that in mind, and at Adkins’ request, the troop last year built a gaga ball pit for the school and other small projects. While walking to the disc golf target months ago, Adkins said he noticed a battered and trashed walking path through the trees on the school property and thought cleaning it up would be a great way to offer students another way to stay active.
“He proposed the idea to me. I thought it was a good idea,” Lavender said. “I was like, yes, I want to do that. I love nature. It’s a good thing to do.”
Lavender said signage and other minor things still need to be completed before the path is ready, and he is excited to get it finished.
Lavender offered advice for the Scouts who follow in his footsteps.
“Try to find a project you really care about because you will work on it that much harder,” he said.
Adkins said the trail not only offers physical activity, but can also be used to educate students about different types of trees and plants, such as poison ivy and oak.
Seeing the Scouts’ dedication to the school has meant a lot to the community, Adkins said.
“What it means to me is people are wonderful if you give them the opportunity,” he said. “We always get so much bad news in Huntington, but if you give people the opportunity to make change, they will do it. It was not hard to talk them into doing this.
“When there’s a Will, there’s a way,” Adkins joked.
“Obviously Will has a willingness to want to make change in the world. He is a fantastic kid,” he said.
For his next project, Adkins hopes to set up an outdoor classroom on the school property.