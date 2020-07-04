ONA — An Ona couple who spent two days painting a supersized American flag on their front lawn didn’t let COVID-19 stop their July Fourth celebrations this year.
Steve Brumfield, an employee at Special Metals in Huntington, and Julie Brumfield, a Cabell Midland High School teacher, have been waiting since last Independence Day to go forward with the project, which took about $200 worth of paint and eight hours of work.
“I had seen it last year on the internet, and I thought that would be cool — but we didn’t have any directions or anything, it was July 3, and it was too late to do it,” Julie Brumfield said. “I told my husband, ‘Next year, we’re going to do that.’ We have a really nice piece of land in our front yard. I didn’t think it was that big until we started doing it. It was definitely harder and bigger than it looks.”
Steve Brumfield said he researched the size specifications for the stars and stripes and both he and Julie took turns using a paint sprayer on the grass to complete the project. The flag measures about 16 feet by 30 feet.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Julie Brumfield said. “Next year when we do it, I want to do it bigger.”
Julie Brumfield said spectators have enjoyed the patriotic tribute and are now expecting another display in 2021.
“That’s what everybody is saying — we’ve started something now, so we’re going to have to have this be a tradition, I think,” Julie Brumfield said. “We used exterior paint, so I’m going to be investigating over the year and studying up on it a bit to see what else we could do.”
The couple said the painting was a way to honor veterans and first responders in the country, including their son, who is a Barboursville police officer.