HUNTINGTON — An Ona man who admitted he took nearly $500,000 from a church where he had volunteered was sentenced Monday to serve federal prison time.
Robert Dale Adkins, 76, of Ona, was sentenced to serve two years and nine months in federal prison after previously having pleaded guilty to mail fraud. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $487,488.92.
Adkins admitted he had embezzled approximately $487,488.92 from Antioch Baptist Church in Ona.
According to the charge against him, from 2012 to the end of 2018, Adkins wrote checks from a City National Bank checking account belonging to the church to his personal creditors without the church congregation’s knowledge. Adkins worked as a volunteer treasurer for the church and was not entitled to a salary or payment for his services to the church at the time. He did, however, have access to the church’s checkbook and financial records through his position, according to federal prosecutors.
Specifically, the mail fraud charge stems from the defendant allegedly mailing a church check in December 2018 to a Texas creditor to pay his monthly vehicle payment on a 2016 Ford Escape.
Adkins’ plea was delayed several times due to COVID-19 and for him to get his affairs in order. Court documents showed Adkins had been involved in a bankruptcy case and another case in the court. He had been working with probation officers to provide the court with a clear understanding of his financial situation, which had been complicated with the bankruptcy case.
Part of that financial situation involves changing the beneficiary on at least one life insurance policy to the victim in the case to help pay restitution.
The West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey handled the prosecution, and Conner Robertson represented Adkins.