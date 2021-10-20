HUNTINGTON — An Ona man recently featured on the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” died Saturday and is being remembered for his kindness and love of others.
Dana Ryder Jr., 45, died from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19, according to his wife, Amy Ryder.
“He battled it hard, but it just attacked his lungs,” she said. “He had a big heart and was a kid at heart. He was a great dad, a great husband and my best friend. We were married 23 years and have two beautiful daughters. We are really going to miss him.”
Dana Ryder Jr. appeared on season 8, episode 24, of “Forged In Fire” on the History Channel on June 16. The television show tests some of the best in the field as they attempt to recreate some of history’s most iconic edged weapons. He called it “a dream come true.”
Ryder grew up in the eastern Cabell County community of Ona and had turned his hobby of making custom, hand-crafted knives into his own home business, Ryder’s Knives. It was so successful that he opened a store in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center in August.
“He had big visions and big dreams,” Amy Ryder said. “He always followed them and made them realities. Opening that shop was one of those visions, and we are so grateful that we could help him make it a reality.”
Ryder was also a Cabell County school bus driver for 10 years and a volunteer firefighter for 15 years, working at the Ona and Milton volunteer fire departments.
Once the news of his death reached social media, condolences and memories flooded his Facebook page.
Dwight Edwards posted about Ryder making him custom knives for his wedding.
“We will never forget Dana, his humor, friendliness, willing to serve, and just a great American who loved his country and community,” Edwards said.
Jason Clagg said Ryder had “a huge personality and a heart to match.”
“I first met Dana Ryder Jr. at Special Metals in 2006 I think it was, but our families have been friends for about 5 generations now,” Clagg posted. “He was always a friend and always willing to help in any way that he could. He taught me a lot in the fire service … we responded to a lot of calls together.”
“We only knew him as Mr. Ryder the bus driver,” posted Missy Ferris. “But boy did he have an impact on our kiddos. He was amazing and he will be missed very much.”
Brandon Rolfe said he worked with Ryder, and posted condolences and memories to his Facebook page.
“From the moment I met Dana, we were buddies. He just had this way about him, like he’d never met a stranger in his life,” Rolfe said in a part of his post.
Amy Ryder said her family feels blessed by the outpouring of love and support from the community and those who knew her husband.
“I have received videos from kids that rode on his school bus showing him singing ‘Happy Birthday,’” she said. “The prayers, messages and posts from those who knew him have meant so much to us and have helped us during this difficult time.”
Ryder Jr. was transported from the hospital with firefighter’s honors and police escort to the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington. Services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Burial with firefighter’s honors will follow in Forest Memorial Park in Milton.