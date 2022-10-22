ONA — As the 2022 season ended at the Ona Speedway, the night was also a trick-or-treat event for kids.
The Finish Line Concrete Trick or Treat night took place Saturday evening. During intermission, cars were brought onto the track and fans could go to the track to collect candy.
A full racing program, along with Halloween activities, was featured. Participants included Keaton’s Collision Center Late Models; McCam Builders Modifieds; Bumper Pounding Street Stocks; Greg Chandler Frame & Body Sport Mods; McCam Builders Classic Cars; Contempo Trophy & Awards UCARs; Southern Ohio Speed INEX Legends Car Pro; Geer Brothers Body Shop INEX Legends Car Semi-Pro; and SNAP Lawn & Handyman Crazy Compacts.
Trophies were given at the end of a Halloween Costume Contest for kids and adults.
