HUNTINGTON — The case of a woman charged with malicious wounding in the stabbing of a man near Ona last week will be moved to the grand jury.
Sara Brook Hysell, 26, of Milton, was charged with malicious wounding after Jason McCoy was stabbed June 2 outside Java Joe’s at 2460 U.S. 60 in Cabell County.
Hysell was booked in Western Regional Jail but is out on a $30,000 bond.
The defendant was with her husband, Buddy Hysell, gambling at the video lottery location inside Java Joe’s, according to the criminal complaint.
McCoy saw the Hysells’ rental truck at the location and stopped to ask for money, according to the complaint. McCoy said he completed a landscape job for them the day before and had not received payment.
McCoy and Buddy Hysell began arguing inside the business and continued in the parking lot, where the complaint said it became physical as they shoved each other.
Sara Hysell came outside to talk to McCoy and appeared to strike him two times, according to the complaint.
McCoy then looked down at his wounds and left the scene, driving toward Milton in a black pickup truck. He later refused treatment for his injuries.
Surveillance camera footage captured the incident and Sara Hysell admitted in a recorded statement to cutting McCoy, according to the complaint.
She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and her case will be sent to the grand jury, which could return an indictment.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
