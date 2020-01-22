HUNTINGTON — A savings account dating back to 1984 finally found its rightful destination Tuesday as officials with the Glorious Church of God in Christ in Huntington accepted an unclaimed property check of more than $70,000 from West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue.
“I believe this is all God’s will and that the Lord has reserved this for us at the proper time,” said church Bishop Gary Brydie.
A check presentation ceremony took place at the small church in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue with the sister congregations from Charleston and Mount Hope in attendance.
Brydie accepted a check in the amount of $73,498.35.
Brydie, who oversees the church’s state diocese, said the funds consist of a benevolence account originally established 36 years ago under previous state Bishop Sidney Bass, who is now deceased.
“Somehow, over the years the money fell through the cracks and lay dormant,” he said.
Officials with the Unclaimed Property Division said the bank in which the funds were deposited tried unsuccessfully to find church leaders.
“The funds had been reported as unclaimed property,” Perdue said.
Perdue said a specialist in the Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Division knew a Charleston pastor raised in Huntington.
“That minister contacted a Glorious Church of God in Christ member, who apprised Brydie of the money,” he said.
Brydie says he quickly got in contact with the representative and a claim was in the works.
“We found out about this in August, finalized everything by December and we are receiving the funds today,” Brydie said.
Brydie praised the Treasurer’s Office and his staff.
“The representative was willing to go above and beyond the extra mile,” he said. “It was like him taking on a personal mission. We are really indebted to him for his efforts.”
Unclaimed property is any asset from which an individual has become unintentionally separated. Examples include a forgotten utility deposit, abandoned safe deposit box contents or — in the case of the Glorious Church of God in Christ — unintentionally neglected bank accounts.
“Unclaimed property is the people’s money, and it’s most rewarding for me today to give these funds to a church to which it rightfully belongs,” Perdue said. “This is what we do. I’m thrilled that Bishop Brydie and the congregations he represents can now make improvements to facilities, vehicles and to any other area of their ministries to which they see fit. The Lord will guide their decisions.”
Brydie said a church board of advisers has already decided that the three active churches in the diocese receive an equal third of a determined amount. He said the remainder will be set aside in a rainy day fund.
“The Huntington church has an old 1995 van, another church has some foundation slipping issues and another has an outstanding mortgage,” he said. “We feel blessed that Bishop Bass was doing a pay-it-forward thing. His idea was to bless the churches in the future, to be beneficial. Our motto for 2020 is ‘Moving Ahead with 20/20 Vision,’ and we’re looking at doing some great things. This is a great boost, shot in the arm and motivator.”