PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth police have made one arrest from a homicide over the weekend and are looking for a second suspect, according to Capt. Jason B. Hedrick of the Portsmouth Police Department.
Police arrested Benny Kilgore Jr., 38, from Franklin Furnace, Ohio, on Thursday, according to Hedrick. Kilgore has been charged with murder and has been taken to the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth.
Kilgore was charged with the murder of Derick R. Holsinger, 33, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, according to police.
Police also were looking for another suspect identified as Anthony Louderback, 36, of Chillicothe, Ohio, according to the release.
Louderback has active warrants from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and Portsmouth Municipal Court, according to police.
Police received a call Saturday evening about a possible dead person in an apartment at 1809 Wayne Ave. The door to the apartment was unsecured and police were able to enter, where Holsinger was found inside. Police didn’t say how he died.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.