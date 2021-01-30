The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

James Robinson

HUNTINGTON — One man was arrested following a shooting Saturday in Huntington.

James Robinson, 24, was arrested early Saturday in connection with a shooting at Marcum Terrace, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. He was detained at the scene and charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment.

The shooting was reported at 404 Marcum Terrace just after midnight. When HPD officers arrived at the scene, they found John Horsley, 27, who had been shot.

Horsley was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, the release said.

Robinson was uncooperative with investigators, the release said. He was taken to Western Regional Jail, with bond set at $100,000 cash only.

