IRONTON — One person was in custody Saturday following a shooting in which four people were injured, according to Detective Sgt. Jamie Pruitt of the Ironton Police Department.

A shooting was reported about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street at The Bar, formerly the Ironton Eagles building, Pruitt said Saturday.

None of the injuries were life threatening, Pruitt said.

One person was taken into custody and lodged at the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton, he said.

Tajh Gaulds, a Huntington resident, was lodged in the jail Saturday afternoon on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

None of the names of the victims were immediately released, according to Pruitt.

Pruitt said more information about the incident was scheduled to be released Monday.

