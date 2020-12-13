Essential reporting in volatile times.

dooley.jpg

Zinya Dooley

 Courtesy of the WRJ

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a kidnapping case after determining two women had recently been held against their will in Huntington.

As part of the investigation, Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of kidnapping.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue on Saturday for a report of two women being held against their will. Upon arrival, police found the women and removed them from the home before they were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

During the investigation, police learned the incident may have spanned several days and different locations. Search warrants were executed in the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue and in the 300 block of Marcum Terrace to collect evidence.

“Investigators are still working to determine the facts and timeline surrounding the matter, but it appears that most of the involved parties were familiar with each other,” Cornwell said.

Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, he added.

