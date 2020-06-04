PRICHARD — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway has been on the auction block for more than three months, but only one bid has been received for the property.
Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty LLC, the company handling the auction, opened bidding for the truck-to-rail container transfer facility in early March. Initially, the auction was scheduled to close April 2, but the state decided to extend the bidding period due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the whole process has been impacted merely because people haven’t been able to walk into their banks to do normal business because you have to make appointments to get in, and there are some people that didn’t want to leave their homes,” account manager Debbie Flanigan said. “In order not to miss out on anyone that might be interested in it, the state made the decision to bump the date out.”
Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Three days before the close of the bidding period, the first and only bid for the property was received.
Approximately 15 inquiries have been made regarding the property, according to Flanigan. Because of that, she added they are expecting more bids to come in closer to deadline.
“We didn’t anticipate anything else because they are based on the terms of the sale, which are disclosed on our website,” said Flanigan. “They are required to make a certified fund deposit with their bid. Clearly no one is going to tie up their money for even three weeks if they don’t have to. We didn’t anticipate receiving many bids in advance of (Thursday’s) date.”
Heartland Intermodal Gateway is a $32 million investment opened in 2015. It allows the transfer of containerized freight between trucks and rail and also allows for containers to be stored on site between transfers. The facility is accessible via an access road extending between the site and County Route 252/14. West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White told legislators in January that the facility never came close to the minimum 15,000 “lifts” of containers to and from railcars that Norfolk Southern demanded, with a total of just 579 lifts for the entire 2018-19 budget year.
Operating partner Joe Pyle said the facility is a unique piece of property for his company — which sells between 700 and 900 properties annually — to hold on to because of the limited number of potential buyers who have experience operating an intermodal or railroad facility.
Heartland Intermodal Gateway also contains equipment used in truck-to-rail/rail-to-truck transfers and office furniture, which will be auctioned off separately from the real estate, Pyle said.
That equipment includes two Taylor T 9985 Reach Stackers, a Taylor T300 forklift with rotator chassis, a Ryobi generator and an E-3000-C Jenny power washer.
“We are definitely leaning toward the expectation that it will sell,” Pyle said in a previous interview with The Herald-Dispatch. “They (the state) have the right to accept or refuse the final bid, but they will sell it because there is no use for it to them.”
Sealed bids must be submitted to the offices of Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty LLC, located at 5546 Benedum Drive, Shinnston, West Virginia, by 4 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, visit www.heartlandauctionwv.com.