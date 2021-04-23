BARBOURSVILLE — A man died Friday morning after an early morning crash in Barboursville caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire along Interstate 64.
The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes near the Merritts Creek interchange. The driver of a truck struck a divider and the cab caught fire, Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said.
“The driver, for unknown reasons, struck the divider head on,” he said. “The debris field was well over 100 yards long.”
The interstate was closed for several hours as a result.
While it's early in the investigation, McNeil said the large debris field typically indicates a driver did not brake before the crash. McNeil said given the time of night it occurred, the driver could have fallen asleep at the wheel, but it could have also been caused by distracted driving or some other unknown reason.
McNeil did not release the victim’s name Friday morning because police were still trying to contact his family.
The wreck happened in the contraflow lanes, where construction is currently occurring to widen the interstate, he said. McNeil said he believes the construction crews and Division of Highways have done an excellent job in markings and warnings concerning the construction area to alert drivers of the changes.
“It’s not necessarily anyone's fault,” he said. “It is what it is — an accident, and a tragic one at that.”