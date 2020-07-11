HUNTINGTON – A Huntington man died in single vehicle crash along Green Valley Road in Huntington Friday evening.
John Perko, 25, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene of a car wreck in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington around 6 p.m. Friday.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, first responders believe Perko was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. Zerkle said Perko was not believed to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle as a result.
“It appears if he had a belt on, he probably would have made it,” Zerkle said.
Tests are pending to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.