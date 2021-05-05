HURRICANE, W.Va. — A townhouse fire turned fatal Tuesday night, claiming the life of one man in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Crews responded to reports of smoke rising from a townhouse on the 300 block of Fairway Garden Drive in Hurricane just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, crews were able to extinguish and contain the flames mostly to one floor of the building.
One man had been pulled out of the townhouse by a neighbor before emergency responders arrived on scene. The man was later pronounced dead.
The victim was the only one inside at the time of the fire. Other townhouse units did not appear to be affected, officials said.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's and West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.