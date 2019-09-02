GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A 20-year-old Gallipolis man was killed, and two others injured, in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Ohio Route 7 south of Gallipolis.
Wendell L. Rossiter III, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 218, south of Gallipolis, Ohio State Highway Patrol released.
According to the statement, Rossiter was travelling south on Ohio Route 7 when a northbound vehicle, driven by Dakota Oxyer, 22 of Gallipolis, failed to yield when turning left onto SR 218 and struck Rossiter's vehicle in the side. Rossiter's vehicle overturned off the roadway, and he was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers state.
Oxyer and a passenger, Ladonna Devaney, 25, of South Point, Ohio, were both injured and flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital from the scene. Both were wearing seat belts.
The crash, which remains under investigation, closed the roadway for approximately two hours.