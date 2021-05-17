PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — An Ironton man faces a felony after a woman was shot twice in the shoulder at a South Point, Ohio, hotel Sunday.
Frank T. Hill, 48, of Ironton, was housed at the Lawrence County Jail on Sunday on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, the sheriff’s department was alerted of a call of a shooting at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites, at 70 Private Road 302, in South Point, Ohio.
Upon arrival at 5:42 a.m. Sunday, police found Brianna Bond, 27, in a room. Bond had been shot twice in the shoulder. She told police she was the occupant of the room and Hill had spent the night. They began arguing, she said, which led to the shooting.
Hill was not in the room and a search of the hotel and surrounding area was conducted, but initially unsuccessful. In the meantime, Bond was taken to a Huntington hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
During their search, officers found clothing believed to belong to Hill near the woods behind the hotel, and their search expanded. About 7 a.m. Sunday, he was found a few blocks away, over a 25-foot embankment in a creek, and under a discarded couch.
He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. Lawless said Hill told police he had discarded the firearm as he left the hotel and it was recovered shortly after.
The investigation is ongoing.