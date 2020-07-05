HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man is dead after being shot around midnight on July Fourth.
Huntington Police patrol officers, detectives and forensic investigators responded to a report of shots fired at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday near 28th Street and Wilson Street, Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.
Two victims, Steadman Gooden, 27, of Huntington, and Joshua Foreman, 26, also of Huntington, were located at the scene and transported to receive medical attention.
Foreman later died from his injuries, and Gooden’s condition is unknown.
No arrests had been made as of press time Sunday.
Saturday’s homicide was at least the fifth reported homicide of the year in the city.
Tayla Johnson, 16, of Huntington, died of a single gunshot wound May 20 in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. A juvenile was later arrested and charged in the death and taken to a detention center.
Johnson’s death was initially reported as an accidental shooting.
On March 31, Houston Cook, 20, was killed in a shooting in the 600 block of 30th Street. Police responded to the shots-fired call to find Cook wounded and several other people inside an area home. Cook was transported to a hospital by Cabell County EMS but died of his injuries shortly after.
At that time, Huntington police were waiting for forensic investigators to complete their investigation before determining if any arrests would be made.
Cook had been under indictment at the time of his death on two counts of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment related to a shooting in March 2019.
On March 5, Irvin Lanard Gilmore, 21, of Detroit, died after officers found him in a yard in the 1000 block of 25th Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers had been dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting victim.
The city’s first homicide of the year happened Feb. 27 after police charged Joshua Douglas Hatten, 30, of Huntington, with murder in the death of his 75-year-old aunt, Theresa Sue Wilson.
Wilson was found inside her home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue after the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fire at that address.