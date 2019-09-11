HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
SHOOTING: One man was shot after an argument escalated, resulting in gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Huntington's Fairfield neighborhood, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said.
Police have identified a potential shooter, though his name was not released Tuesday, as detectives work toward making an arrest.
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. During the argument, Jovan Carpenter, who has ties to both Huntington and Detroit, was shot in the thigh, Dial said. Carpenter was taken by acquaintances to nearby Cabell Huntington Hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
The cause of the argument that sparked the shooting was not immediately confirmed, Dial said, as Carpenter remains hospitalized. Detectives anticipate an arrest in the near future.
Nearby Spring Hill Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown until around 2 p.m. Tuesday, but classes resumed as normal before the school day ended.
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Threats via electronic device, threats of terroristic acts, 9:11 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Assault, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:25 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:06 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Burglary, 1 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of Harvey Road.
Forgery/uttering, 10 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:34 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Receiving/transferring stolen goods, breaking and entering, destruction of property, burglary, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 2 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:22 a.m. Monday, 6th Street/5th Avenue.
Public intoxication, disorderly conduct, 10:47 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:20 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespassing, 6:30 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Robert Kwayne Barner Jr., 23, was incarcerated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and domestic assault. Bond was $35,000 cash.
James Deaton Terry, 48, was incarcerated at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.
Jennifer Marie Woodrum, 36, was incarcerated at noon Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.