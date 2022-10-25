The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday night.

Sixth Avenue from 16th Street to 15th Street in Huntington was blocked off following a shooting in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m., and one individual was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

