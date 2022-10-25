HUNTINGTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday night.
Sixth Avenue from 16th Street to 15th Street in Huntington was blocked off following a shooting in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m., and one individual was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
More information, including the person’s injuries and identity, was unavailable.
A 911 alert from Cabell County 911 said the suspect dropped the gun and ran from the scene.
Officers with the Huntington Police Department and Marshall University Police Department were on scene.
The Marshall University Police Department issued an alert due to the shooting’s proximity to campus, which is about one block from where the incident happened.
