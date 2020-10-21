Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — At least one person was injured in a stabbing in Huntington on Wednesday.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Ray Cornwell. Officers found a man with a “large laceration to his head,” as well as a person who had been stabbed.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment of the injuries that Cornwell described as not life-threatening.

A third person of interest was arrested on unrelated warrants, Cornwell said.

Cornwell said detectives are investigating.

