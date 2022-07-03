The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A stabbing was reported on Sunday evening outside of the Sheetz gas and convenience store located at 740 6th Ave., Huntington.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntington Police Department, a confrontation occurred at the front entrance of the store and one victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital with serious injuries.

There were several witnesses at the scene, and officers are reviewing surveillance footage.

