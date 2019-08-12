HUNTINGTON — One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue in Huntington.

Anthony Jared Kessick, Jr., 33, of Huntington, was found shot by Huntington police after they responded to an incident around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the shooting occurred after an argument among acquaintances escalated. Dial did not disclose the extent of Kessick's injuries.

Dial said the incident is still an active investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

