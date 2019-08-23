The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The Huntington Police Department made one arrest and is searching for another suspect following the execution of a drug raid Thursday in West Huntington.
According to Capt. Dan Underwood, the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.
During the search, officers recovered about 103 grams of meth, 7 grams of a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture, 14 dosage units of Suboxone, distribution amounts of marijuana, ammunition for various calibers of weapons, scales, a blender, cutting agent and other paraphernalia used to weigh, process and package drugs for sale.
Martel Lee, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at the home and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The apartment was equipped with surveillance measures to warn occupants of law enforcement activities in the area, and police believe one person left the residence prior to the execution of the warrant.
Police are searching for Rudolph Valentino Jackson, who is also known as Trip, Woo or Rusty, of Detroit. He is a black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 250 pounds.
He has strong ties to the Akron, Ohio, area, where police believe he might be headed, Underwood said.
Officers recovered his vehicle, a Nissan Rogue with Florida tags, and believe he is still in the Huntington area at this time.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, because a weapon was not recovered with the ammunition found at the location, Underwood said.
Capt. Rocky Johnson advises citizens not to approach Jackson, and instead contact 911.
Detectives are still investigating the case, and more arrests are expected.