BARBOURSVILLE — One person was arrested on felony charges Tuesday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.

Matthew Alen McCoy, 33, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:

Strangulation, domestic battery, 9:17 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 14th Street.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, 8:40 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Bridge Street.

Destruction of property, 6:38 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.

