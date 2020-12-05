Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A man has been jailed on a firearm charge after Cabell County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting Friday to find a woman dead.

Deontae Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, at about 7 p.m. Friday deputies responded to a shooting call on Gary Drive, just off East Pea Ridge Road near Barboursville.

Upon arrival, they were met by Hale, who said his girlfriend, Stephanie Nicole Childers, had been shot. The 23-year-old woman from Huntington was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Hale was charged because several firearms were found in the residence when he is a person prohibited from possessing them, Zerkle said.

He is now housed in the Western Regional Jail.

Zerkle said additional details could be released and additional charges filed as the investigation continues.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

