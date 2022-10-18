The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DELBARTON, W.Va. — One person has died following a crash on the King Coal Highway early Tuesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.

According to the department, officers responded around 7 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a truck. The driver of the truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

