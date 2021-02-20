GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A Racine, Ohio, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving slid on an ice-covered road.
Elmer B. Parsons III, 42, was traveling northeast on State Route 124 in Meigs County, Ohio, in a 1996 GMC Sierra when he lost control on the ice-covered road, going off the left side of the road and striking an embankment, according to a release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The vehicle overturned and Parsons was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.
The road was closed for approximately three hours following the crash, which was reported at 7:30 a.m., and the crash remains under investigation.