GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A Racine, Ohio, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving slid on an ice-covered road.

Elmer B. Parsons III, 42, was traveling northeast on State Route 124 in Meigs County, Ohio, in a 1996 GMC Sierra when he lost control on the ice-covered road, going off the left side of the road and striking an embankment, according to a release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned and Parsons was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The road was closed for approximately three hours following the crash, which was reported at 7:30 a.m., and the crash remains under investigation.

