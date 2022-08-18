MINFORD, Ohio — One person was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash on Ohio 283 near the Lucasville-Minford off ramp, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Kasey B. Bergman, 24, also of Wheelersburg, was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
The wreck was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Bergman struck a 2010 Chevrolet Impala containing Murphy. The Chevy partially was in the right lane and partially on the berm. Her car hit a concrete divider wall, according to the release.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and air bags deployed. The crash remains under investigation.
