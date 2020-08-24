Essential reporting in volatile times.

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash on U.S. 52 near the Lawrence County and Scioto County line over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 1997 Honda Civic driven by Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 52, when the car sideswiped one vehicle then struck another vehicle, a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, of Franklin Furnace.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene while Fairchild has to be flown from the scene by Air Evac to Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to a news release.

Four teenagers in another car told authorities they sustained no injuries at 9:47 p.m. Friday, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol and or drugs were a factor.

