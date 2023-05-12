HUNTINGTON — A year after a body wrapped in a sheet and rug was dropped off at a Huntington hospital, one of three defendants pleaded guilty in the concealment case.
Josh Chase Daniel, 40, of Salt Rock, entered a deferred prosecution agreement of guilt Thursday to both indictment charges of concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy.
Daniel was released from home confinement after the plea and was ordered to two years of probation. If he completes probation without violations, the felony charges will be dismissed.
A deferred prosecution agreement requires a guilty plea, and the court will defer the entry of a judgment against the defendant in exchange for no conviction.
If the felony charges are dismissed, Daniel will have a misdemeanor obstructing charge.
“That’s a heck of a deal for you,” Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Chris Chiles said to Daniel.
Daniel and two others, Ryan Timothy Fitzsimmons, of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Shannon Marie Brown, of Barboursville, were indicted with the two felonies.
The body, identified as Eric Williams, 43, of Spencer, West Virginia, was brought in a red 2021 Toyota Camry on May 3, 2022, to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Daniel and Fitzsimmons were the two in the vehicle, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Williams died of a drug overdose and there was no foul play suspected.
According to the criminal complaint, Lt. Steve Compton of the Huntington Police Department reported Williams had a lighter and a piece of aluminum foil in his right hand.
Daniel told police that Brown, Williams’ significant other, informed the two that her husband may be deceased in the 2200 block of Miller Road in Huntington.
Williams was found deceased in the bathroom of the residence and the “group effort” began, according to the Daniel and Fitzsimmons statements.
If convicted due to a probation violation, Daniel could face an indeterminate sentencing. Both felony counts include a one- to five-year sentencing.
Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky said the agreement states further charges from the day can not be prosecuted, including discovery of marijuana.
However, capital offenses such as murder or kidnapping can be prosecuted in the future.
Daniel previously told law enforcement that they did not call police because they were growing marijuana at the residence.
During search warrants, officers found approximately 80 marijuana plants at the residence where Daniel said he lived with the couple for only a couple of days.
Approximately 90 marijuana plants were found at Fitzsimmons’ residence.
Rosinsky previously filed a motion to dismiss the charges in January.
“There is no evidence to suggest that any of the defendants attempted to ‘conceal’ Mr. Williams’ deceased body. Indeed, they did the exact opposite by delivering his body to St. Mary’s Medical Center, as they believed that this was an appropriate place to deliver a deceased body,” Rosinsky wrote in the motion.
Rosinsky referenced the Webster’s Dictionary definition of concealment being “the action of hiding something or preventing it to be known” — a definition that Rosinsky stated does not define what happened in this case.
During the plea, Chiles addressed how the written plea only included Daniel and Fitzsimmons involvement — not Brown. Rosinsky explained Brown was not in town or present during the concealment, but Chiles requested Daniel to add more information to his plea.
First, Daniel said he did not know Brown, and she was only known as the deceased’s significant other.
He proceeded to refer to Williams, the deceased, as “it.”
“What happened was (Brown) actually called us. And then we went down and found the deceased body,” Daniel said in court.
“Did you all speak about the hospital specifically?” Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney asked Daniel.
“Yes,” Daniel said. “I didn’t intentionally conceal it.”
Daniel also said a rug was already in the back seat.
Status hearings for Brown and Fitzsimmons were set on June 15 for a potential plea deal or trial date.