HUNTINGTON — A year after a body wrapped in a sheet and rug was dropped off at a Huntington hospital, one of three defendants pleaded guilty in the concealment case.

Josh Chase Daniel, 40, of Salt Rock, entered a deferred prosecution agreement of guilt Thursday to both indictment charges of concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy.

